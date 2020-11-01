Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Bloom Burton restated a buy rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Repare Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

RPTX stock opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41. Repare Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $36.67.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($2.01). Equities analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

There is no company description available for Repare Therapeutics Inc

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.