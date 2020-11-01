Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Longbow Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Restaurant Brands International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.58.

NYSE:QSR opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 15,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $874,418.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,914.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,653,374.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,387,495.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,298 shares of company stock worth $11,477,029. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,468,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7,821.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,584,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 42.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,093,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,344,000 after purchasing an additional 928,495 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 189.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,330,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,500,000 after purchasing an additional 871,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 49.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,490,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,077,000 after acquiring an additional 820,436 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

