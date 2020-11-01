Reviewing BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) and China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development (NYSE:CLAD)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) and China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development (OTCMKTS:CLAD) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas alerts:

This table compares BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas $159.94 million 1.50 $26.73 million N/A N/A China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development $500,000.00 148.50 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has higher revenue and earnings than China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development.

Profitability

This table compares BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas 16.76% 11.73% 6.94% China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development has a beta of 284.17, suggesting that its share price is 28,317% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas 0 0 0 0 N/A China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas beats China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning. The company has 10 farms in 6 Brazilian states and 1 farm in Paraguay with a total area of 215,330 hectares of own lands and 53,735 hectares of leased lands. It also imports and exports agricultural products and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents properties, land, buildings, and real estate in rural and/or urban areas; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages third-party assets. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development

China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development, Inc., through its subsidiaries, grows, produces, markets, and sells agriculture products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers fresh mushrooms, such as oyster, king oyster, shiitake, king trumpet, and button mushrooms; dried mushrooms, including eryngii, white, jade, and white king oyster mushrooms, as well as ganoderma mushrooms; and mushroom seeds. It sells its fresh and dried mushrooms to stores that sell directly to individual customers; and mushroom seeds to farmers in the form of stick shaped containers filled with fertilizers, as well as bottles of mushroom seeds. The company was formerly known as Hazlo! Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development, Inc. in October 2011. China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.