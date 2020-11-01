Reviewing FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTAC) and Its Peers

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ: FTAC) is one of 154 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare FinTech Acquisition Corp. III to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinTech Acquisition Corp. III N/A 49.96% 0.71% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III Competitors -34.98% -49.54% -8.83%

This table compares FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FinTech Acquisition Corp. III N/A $4.28 million 63.17 FinTech Acquisition Corp. III Competitors $997.45 million -$65.52 million 4.93

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s rivals have a beta of -0.04, meaning that their average stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A FinTech Acquisition Corp. III Competitors 79 155 129 4 2.16

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 37.47%. Given FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats its rivals on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

There is no company description available for Paya Holdings Inc.

