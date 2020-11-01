Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.08.

Shares of Ring Energy stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. Ring Energy has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.31.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.29 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22,780 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 36,812 shares during the last quarter.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ring Energy (REI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.