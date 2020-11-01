RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of RLI by 867.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $114,941.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RLI shares. TheStreet upgraded RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Compass Point began coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on RLI from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Shares of RLI stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.70. The company had a trading volume of 194,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.20 and a 200-day moving average of $83.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.37. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $66.02 and a 12-month high of $99.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.52. RLI had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

