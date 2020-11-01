Robert W. Baird Increases Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $72.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Crocs from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Crocs from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Crocs from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Crocs from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $52.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average is $35.74. Crocs has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $55.40.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.98 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,768. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Crocs by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth $972,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 3,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

