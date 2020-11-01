Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 304,315 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 279.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,315 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.2% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 237.9% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 185.7% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.60 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Apple from $102.32 to $112.92 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $108.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,887.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

