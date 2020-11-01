Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) a €7.50 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

DBK has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Independent Research set a €6.70 ($7.88) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Nord/LB set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €6.70 ($7.88).

FRA DBK opened at €7.90 ($9.30) on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank has a fifty-two week low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a fifty-two week high of €18.49 ($21.75). The business has a fifty day moving average of €7.62 and a 200-day moving average of €7.62.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

