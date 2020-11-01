Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $80.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PINS. ValuEngine cut shares of Pinterest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.50 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Pinterest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.68.

NYSE:PINS opened at $58.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.03 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.60. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $68.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. Analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $49,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 433,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $15,037,509.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,037,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,732,951 shares of company stock valued at $180,452,849.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 488.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $688,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

