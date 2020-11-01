Royal Bank of Canada Raises Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target to $67.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MAS. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Masco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masco presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.92.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco stock opened at $53.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. Masco has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $60.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,729.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $2,641,628.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $2,829,357.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Masco by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,183,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,821,000 after purchasing an additional 344,881 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Masco by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,773,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,285 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,711,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,124,000 after purchasing an additional 382,548 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Masco by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,488,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,128 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Masco by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,459,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,494,000 after purchasing an additional 228,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.