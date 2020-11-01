Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €90.00 Price Target for PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €88.56 ($104.18).

Shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) stock opened at €75.04 ($88.28) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 158.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €77.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of €68.12. PUMA SE has a 12-month low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a 12-month high of €84.30 ($99.18).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

