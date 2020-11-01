Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 230,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 110,749 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 306,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after acquiring an additional 40,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Shares of RCL traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.42. The company had a trading volume of 17,062,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,817,689. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.67. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $135.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of ($33.69) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 101.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Macquarie lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

In related news, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $38,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,887,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,228,274.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $88,704,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.