Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SFRGY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Salvatore Ferragamo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Salvatore Ferragamo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SFRGY stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90. Salvatore Ferragamo has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

