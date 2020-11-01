Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €73.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BAYN. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €72.75 ($85.59).

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of BAYN opened at €40.36 ($47.48) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €49.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of €57.74. Bayer has a 1-year low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 1-year high of €123.82 ($145.67).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.