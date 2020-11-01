Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €47.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SHL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Independent Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Healthineers has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €42.37 ($49.85).

Shares of SHL opened at €36.86 ($43.36) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 1 year high of €47.27 ($55.61). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €37.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.65.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

