Scotiabank Cuts Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Price Target to $34.00

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from $35.50 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MLFNF. CIBC increased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maple Leaf Foods presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLFNF opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.12.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

