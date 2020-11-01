SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Update

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the September 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SKHSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of SEKISUI HOUSE L/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEKISUI HOUSE L/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get SEKISUI HOUSE L/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:SKHSY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.55. 42,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,753. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SEKISUI HOUSE L/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.65.

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter. SEKISUI HOUSE L/S had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 5.20%.

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, and other buildings; remodeling of residential properties; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses, land, and condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of properties.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for SEKISUI HOUSE L/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEKISUI HOUSE L/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.