Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) PT Lowered to $6.50 at Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SQNS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.21.

Shares of SQNS stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $98.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQNS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Sequans Communications by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 184,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 69,268 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in Sequans Communications by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 174,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 91,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Analyst Recommendations for Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit