Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) PT Lowered to $6.50 at Needham & Company LLC

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SQNS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.21.

Shares of SQNS stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $98.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQNS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Sequans Communications by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 184,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 69,268 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in Sequans Communications by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 174,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 91,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

