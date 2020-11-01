ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $575.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $490.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ServiceNow from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $509.89.

NYSE:NOW opened at $497.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a PE ratio of 135.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $489.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.21. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $238.29 and a 12-month high of $533.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total transaction of $671,055.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,857.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.70, for a total value of $63,316.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,414.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,787 shares of company stock worth $48,034,144 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,153,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,798,000. Marsico Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 418,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,705,000 after purchasing an additional 288,465 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 496,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $197,138,000 after purchasing an additional 283,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,368,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

