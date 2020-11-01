Shift4 Payments (OTCMKTS:FOUR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments (OTCMKTS:FOUR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $62.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shift4 Payments Inc. is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. Shift4 Payments Inc. is based in Allentown, United States. “

FOUR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Compass Point raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Shares of FOUR opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.48. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $62.59.

Shift4 Payments (OTCMKTS:FOUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $1.53. The business had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.15 million.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 7,856,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $366,735,491.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $7,419,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 47.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at $67,000.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

