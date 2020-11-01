Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Shore Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHBI opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. Shore Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 23.83%. Analysts predict that Shore Bancshares will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHBI. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 583.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

