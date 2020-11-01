Short Interest in BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) Grows By 29.5%

BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the September 30th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 470.0 days.

OTCMKTS BGSWF opened at $3.55 on Friday. BW Offshore has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BW Offshore in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

BW Offshore Limited builds, owns, and operates oil and gas floating production, storage, and offloading vessels (FPSOs); and floating, storage, and offloading vessels (FSOs) to the oil and gas industries in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the European Union, and West Africa. It also offers engineering, procurement, construction, and installation services; and lease and operation services of FPSO units.

