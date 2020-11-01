Short Interest in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Increases By 24.3%

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the September 30th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.13.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $2.84 on Friday, hitting $129.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,557,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.61. Chubb has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,295,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,089,309,000 after purchasing an additional 182,842 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,309,000 after acquiring an additional 465,487 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 107.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,684,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,302 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,788,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,676,000 after purchasing an additional 90,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 139.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,202,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

