Short Interest in Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Decreases By 22.7%

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,200 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the September 30th total of 248,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

KKPNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:KKPNY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.74. 158,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,369. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

