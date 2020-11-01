Short Interest in LIXIL Group Corporation (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Declines By 22.6%

LIXIL Group Corporation (OTCMKTS:KSANF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 693,600 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the September 30th total of 895,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,936.0 days.

LIXIL Group stock remained flat at $$23.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88. LIXIL Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45.

About LIXIL Group

