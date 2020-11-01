Short Interest in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Drops By 22.9%

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,700 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the September 30th total of 204,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 2.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 736,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,031,000 after buying an additional 19,680 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Unitil by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 340,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,156,000 after acquiring an additional 119,085 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Unitil by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,270,000 after acquiring an additional 40,784 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unitil by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 282,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 65,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unitil by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 153,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unitil alerts:

Unitil stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.55. The stock had a trading volume of 97,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,176. Unitil has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $65.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). Unitil had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Unitil will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Unitil’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UTL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Unitil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Unitil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Unitil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.