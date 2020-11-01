Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Given New $85.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Shutterstock from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised Shutterstock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Shares of SSTK opened at $65.45 on Wednesday. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $71.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 71.92, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.51. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 17,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $957,374.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,843,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,855,138.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,170,460 shares of company stock worth $101,033,864. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shutterstock by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

