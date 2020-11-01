Signature Wealth Management Group Buys 3,572 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,532 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after buying an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 113,515.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,358,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,332,235,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Apple by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,952,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,819,485,000 after buying an additional 1,566,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,311,880 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,220,974,000 after buying an additional 295,617 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $108.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.22. The company has a market cap of $1,887.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

