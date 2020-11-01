Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV) and Discovery (OTCMKTS:DISCA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) and Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Discovery and Simulated Environment Concepts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Discovery 0 7 8 0 2.53 Simulated Environment Concepts 0 0 0 0 N/A

Discovery presently has a consensus price target of $26.79, suggesting a potential upside of 32.34%. Given Discovery’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Discovery is more favorable than Simulated Environment Concepts.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Discovery and Simulated Environment Concepts’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Discovery $11.14 billion 0.92 $2.07 billion $3.69 5.49 Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Discovery has higher revenue and earnings than Simulated Environment Concepts.

Profitability

This table compares Discovery and Simulated Environment Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Discovery 12.86% 21.73% 7.35% Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.9% of Discovery shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Discovery shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.6% of Simulated Environment Concepts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Discovery has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simulated Environment Concepts has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Discovery beats Simulated Environment Concepts on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc. operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks. Its content spans genres, including survival, exploration, sports, lifestyle, general entertainment, home, food and travel, heroes, adventure, crime and investigation, health, and kids. The company also operates production studios that develop and produce content; and digital products and Websites. It provides content through various distribution platforms comprising pay-television, free-to-air and broadcast television, authenticated GO applications, digital distribution arrangements, and content licensing agreements, as well as various platforms that include brand-aligned Websites, online streaming, mobile devices, video on demand, and broadband channels. As of February 27, 2020, the company delivered approximately 8,000 hours of original programming each year in approximately 50 languages worldwide. Discovery, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Simulated Environment Concepts Company Profile

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule. The company also offers components, parts, accessories, and peripheral massage and health related items. Its products are used in various environments, such as corporate employee lounges, relaxation centers, gyms and health clubs, doctor's offices, hotels, tanning and beauty salons/spas, luxury accommodations, gulf clubs, ski lounges, shopping centers and malls, airports, cruise ships, luxury yachts, and homes. Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Miami, Florida.

