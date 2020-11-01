Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to report $1.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.70 million. Sol-Gel Technologies reported sales of $4.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year sales of $8.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.40 million to $10.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $31.90 million, with estimates ranging from $17.90 million to $46.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.18% and a negative net margin of 210.73%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLGL. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.05. 5,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,481. The company has a market cap of $164.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.45. Sol-Gel Technologies has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $21.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 927,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, a epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma and non-melanoma skin cancer; and tapinarof and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other dermatological indications.

