Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.22 Million

Equities analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) will post sales of $14.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported sales of $62.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $84.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.90 million to $90.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $99.87 million, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $115.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of SOI traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $5.93. 230,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,735. The company has a market capitalization of $268.43 million, a PE ratio of -593.00 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $14.75.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $53,399.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 549.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 448.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. 54.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.