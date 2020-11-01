Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will announce sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products also posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year sales of $5.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SON. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.90.

In other Sonoco Products news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $309,808.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,386.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.7% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.6% in the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth $40,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SON traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $48.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.74. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $62.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

