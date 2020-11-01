Spectre.ai Utility Token Trading 22% Higher This Week (SXUT)

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded 43.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. In the last seven days, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded 22% higher against the US dollar. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $29.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00030161 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $532.15 or 0.03847843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00026486 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00211690 BTC.

About Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . The official website for Spectre.ai Utility Token is www.spectre.ai

Spectre.ai Utility Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

