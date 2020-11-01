Spinnaker Trust Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Spinnaker Trust grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,257,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,633,000 after purchasing an additional 330,733 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,458 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,418,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,769,000 after purchasing an additional 85,840 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,351,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,505,000 after purchasing an additional 120,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.04. 15,200,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,179,039. The company has a market capitalization of $298.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

