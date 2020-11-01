Standard Life Aberdeen plc Makes New $662,000 Investment in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 303.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $20.99 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.02.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.54). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.65% and a negative net margin of 139.27%. The business had revenue of $40.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $97,969.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,343.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Fambrough acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.06 per share, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,738. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,635 shares of company stock worth $801,882 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

