Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases 399 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at about $519,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at about $1,218,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 94.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after buying an additional 208,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $309,808.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,386.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SON opened at $48.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average of $51.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $62.77.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SON shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

