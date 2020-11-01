Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $192.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.27.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $166.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.00. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $180.94.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.0% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 84.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 87.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 693.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

