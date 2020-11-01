State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 8,700 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 45,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

HWM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,732,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.65. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $34.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

HWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Melius raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

