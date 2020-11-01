State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 47.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.6% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5,720.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.29 and a fifty-two week high of $178.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.32). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JLL. Raymond James decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.60.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

