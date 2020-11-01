State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.06% of First Horizon National worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 59,086 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Horizon National in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon National in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Horizon National by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its stake in First Horizon National by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 39,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

First Horizon National stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. 4,679,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,434,077. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50. First Horizon National Co. has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FHN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Monday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Horizon National in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon National currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.