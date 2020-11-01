State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 17.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 147.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $552,856,000 after buying an additional 9,344,587 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 9.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,103,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $286,053,000 after purchasing an additional 681,906 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 62.7% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,620,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,561 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 33.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,572,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,127,000 after purchasing an additional 896,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 7.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,365,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,215,000 after purchasing an additional 89,588 shares in the last quarter.

BWA traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,994,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,480. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.75. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $194,995.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,913.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,572 shares of company stock worth $3,003,716 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

