State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.74 Million Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 276,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 30.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 288,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 66,910 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 14.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 88.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLO traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.58. 892,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $25.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

FLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

