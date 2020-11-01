State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 1,109.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,959,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,297 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $900,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.25.

Shares of MSA traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.92. The company had a trading volume of 435,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,841. MSA Safety Inc has a twelve month low of $83.57 and a twelve month high of $147.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.97 and its 200-day moving average is $121.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.96.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 11.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total transaction of $1,438,519.71. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 53,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total value of $6,687,945.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,191.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,994 shares of company stock valued at $8,338,775 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

