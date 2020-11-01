State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.79 Million Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.5% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 42,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 40.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,219,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,094,000 after acquiring an additional 639,344 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $647,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,164,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,989,000 after acquiring an additional 232,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 95,507 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.09. 5,684,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,685,266. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

