State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,920,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,737,000 after acquiring an additional 134,120 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 38.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 10.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 23.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth $2,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KRC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.73.

Kilroy Realty stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.08. 1,269,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,493. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $88.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 20.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

See Also: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.