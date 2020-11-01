State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of L. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Loews in the 1st quarter valued at $557,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Loews in the 1st quarter valued at $4,984,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Loews by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 159,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 29,427 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Loews by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

NYSE:L traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.91. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

