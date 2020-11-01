State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 16.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Discovery by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after buying an additional 230,750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $412,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Discovery by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 370,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after buying an additional 64,124 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Discovery by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,370,000 after buying an additional 224,392 shares during the period. 54.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DISCK traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,155,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,067. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $31.20. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average is $19.65.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Discovery had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

