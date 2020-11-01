State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 96.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $217,044.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total value of $221,711.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RE traded down $5.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.08. The company had a trading volume of 675,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $157.32 and a twelve month high of $294.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.08.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RE. Bank of America initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.73.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

