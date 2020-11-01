State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 75.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 128.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 129.4% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRGO shares. TheStreet downgraded Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 2,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.01 per share, with a total value of $149,912.28. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 8,202 shares in the company, valued at $434,788.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perrigo stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,420. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

